Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on 'healthy terms'

Bradley Cooper is on “healthy terms” with Irina Shayk.

The 46-year-old actor split from Irina in June 2019 after four years together, and sources have now said the former couple are still “very respectful of one another” and have worked out a “balanced schedule” for sharing custody of their three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

An insider said: “They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations. There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.

“They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

The insider also claimed Bradley’s “primary focus” is his daughter, and said he and Irina share a common focus in providing for their tot.