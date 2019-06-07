Bradley Cooper and Irina Shyk. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly split. An insider told PEOPLE that the pair have gone their separate ways after four years of dating, and they are now said to be amicably working out how to share custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model have been dating since spring 2015, but they have kept their relationship largely private.

Earlier this week, it was reported their romance was "hanging by a thread".

A source said: "Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread."

There was also speculation last year their relationship may be on the rocks when Bradley appeared opposite Lady Gaga in movie 'A Star is Born'.

A source said of the co-stars: "They are both very hard-working, driven people and during the making of the film, had a very professional work relationship. From the moment they began collaborating with each other, people on the set saw how connected they were. There is endless chemistry between them.

"When they're together, they complete each other sentences. They are creatively so in tune with one another and seem to have a total intuition with one another."

But Bradley and Irina insisted they were in a happy and "secure" relationship.

An insider said at the time: "He is an honest guy and who is in a relationship and everyone has gotten very carried away with the gossip.

"Irina is with him a lot. She comes out all the time and they are really sweet together. Bradley is caring and conscious of her feelings. He doesn't want Irina to feel uncomfortable and she seems totally secure with their relationship."