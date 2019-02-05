Bradley Cooper at the 71st Directors Guild Awards 2019. Picture: Reuters

Bradley Cooper thinks he has a "death wish" for agreeing to perform 'Shallow' with Lady Gaga live at the Oscars.



The 44-year-old actor will make his award show singing debut at the Academy Awards this month when he takes to the stage with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star, as the pair will perform their hit song 'Shallow', which is taken from the movie and which is nominated for Best Original Song.





But Bradley admits he's "terrified" about the impending performance, and thinks he must have a "death wish" for agreeing to take part.





Speaking to 'Extra', he said: "Yes! It's terrifying, absolutely. I was like, 'Why? I must have some sort of death wish.'"





It won't be the first time Bradley - who also directed 'A Star Is Born' - has performed the track with Gaga though, as he recently joined her on stage during a show in Las Vegas, but he insisted he was equally as nervous for that duet too.





He said: "That was terrifying.





"I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours ... and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"





Bradley previously admitted he took to the stage on that occasion with no prior preparation, but insisted he'd be well rehearsed before his Oscars performance.





He added: "I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars].



