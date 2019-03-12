Michael Jackson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Michael Jackson's niece Brandi was "sickened" by the "ridiculous" allegations of child sex abuse made in Dan Reed's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.



The 37-year-old who is the daughter of the late King of Pop's brother Jackie Jackson - has hit out again at Wade Robson's claims that Michael sexually abused him from the age of seven until 14 and she insists his accusations describe a man who is not her uncle.





She said: "When I was watching ['Leaving Neverland'], I was completely sickened by it, to be honest with you. The things that he was saying were so over the top and so ridiculous.





"[Wade] was not describing my uncle. He was describing a totally different person, but not my uncle. And that's why this is a narrative that has changed... over the last 15 years. Everything that he's ever said about my uncle is the complete opposite of who he was painting in this documentary."





Brandi, who has claimed she previously dated Wade for over seven years, also insisted that she "didn't understand" the decision of the two accusers, the second being James Safechuck, to not speak out about the sexual abuse when the singer went on trial for the alleged molestation of Gavin Arvizo in 2005, a case in which he was acquitted of all charges.





She added: "Part of what I have to say to that is, with Wade saying that he was afraid [he and Michael] would go to jail [if he revealed the abuse], Wade was a grown man when he testified the second time. And if someone had been ... abusing you when you were 14 years old, and you had a chance to go on the stand and put that man away for the rest of his life so that he couldn't hurt anyone else, you'd do it. You would. I can understand when he was a child if he was too afraid to do such a thing, that makes sense. But as a grown man, it doesn't."





Brandi also spoke about how hard Dan Reed's documentary has been on the 'Thriller' singer's three children, Prince Michael, 22, Paris, 20, and 17-year-old Prince, also known as Blanket.





Speaking on Australian radio programme 'The Kyle And Jackie O Show', Brandi said: "They don't remember these things from 2005, they didn't have to go through it in that way.



