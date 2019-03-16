Brian Austin Green and his wife Megan Fox. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brian Austin Green has defended himself after fans slammed him for not posting about Luke Perry's death on social media. Luke, 52, passed away earlier this month after suffering a stroke and while Brian remained quiet on social media, fans were outraged at his recently announced plans to record a live episode of his 'With Brian Austin Green' podcast from Southern California's Torrance High School, which served as the backdrop for 'Beverly Hills 90210's West Beverly High.

One fan wrote: "Im not sure how you could do this so soon. I havent seen anything from you about his passing, maybe Ive missed it somewhere. Pretty much everyone else had something to say (sic)."

But Brian, 45 - who is married to Megan Fox - was quick to respond, writing: "The passing of Luke is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If its too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you dont have to. Everyone should respect everyones process (sic)."

He added: "thanks everyone for sticking up for me but its not necessary."

Luke suffered a stroke on February 27 and his representative confirmed his death on March 4.

The representative said in a statement: "Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."