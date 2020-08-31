Brian Austin Green would "never say never" to dating Megan Fox again.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star split from the 'Transformers' actress earlier this year but he wouldn't want to rule out a possible reunion one day.

He said: "I never say never. You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things ... We had an amazing 15-year relationship, we have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different. She is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself. It's important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well."

And Brian also gave his opinion on Megan's new romance with Machine Gun Kelly, insisting the most important thing was that she was happy.

Speaking on his Instagram Live, he said: "I've never met him, I have no idea, I've never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him. I've heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren't true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it's important that she's happy and it's important that everyone is happy."