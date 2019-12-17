Brian Tarantina dies from drug overdoes - report









Brian Tarantina. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Brian Tarantina died from an overdose of multiple drugs. The 60-year-old 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor was found dead at his home in New York last month and the NYC Chief Medical Examiner has revealed the cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam. TMZ reports that Brian died as a result of acute intoxication from the combined effects of the various drugs. The veteran actor was found unresponsive by his niece at his apartment in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York, in the early hours of the morning on November 2nd. According to TMZ, paramedics found a "white powdery substance near his body".

In a statement, The NYPD confirmed: "On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at approximately 0040 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 353 West 51 Street, apartment 11, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 60-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, fully-clothed, on his couch.

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene (his residence).

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing."

A representative for the actor stated that Brian had been poorly "lately" and was believed to have been suffering from "heart-related" problems.

The rep said: "Brian had been ill lately.

"He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue."

The New Yorker played Jackie, the emcee of the comedy club The Gaslight in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and a touching tribute was paid on the official Twitter page for the US comedy series.

It reads: "The Gaslight won't be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time."

Brian had an extensive career across TV and film, with roles in hit shows including 'Law & Order', 'Blue Bloods', 'The Sopranos' and 'Heroes.'

His big screen credits included 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Uncle Buck' and 'Ghost Town'.