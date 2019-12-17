Brian Tarantina died from an overdose of multiple drugs.
The 60-year-old 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor was found dead at his home in New York last month and the NYC Chief Medical Examiner has revealed the cause of death was an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam.
TMZ reports that Brian died as a result of acute intoxication from the combined effects of the various drugs.
The veteran actor was found unresponsive by his niece at his apartment in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York, in the early hours of the morning on November 2nd.
According to TMZ, paramedics found a "white powdery substance near his body".