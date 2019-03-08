This image released by Disney-Marvel Studios shows Brie Larson in a scene from "Captain Marvel." (Disney-Marvel Studios via AP)

Brie Larson was "broke a dozen times" before landing the lead role in 'Captain Marvel'. The 29-year-old actress is set to take on the titular superheroine in the upcoming Marvel movie, and has said the mammoth role came after she had found in dire financial straits several times throughout her career.

Brie admitted she once "had a hard time getting work again" after a television show she was on got cancelled, and was still "stressing about money" as recently as 2015, before she starred in "Room", which won her a Best Actress Oscar.

Speaking in a clip from her upcoming interview with Willie Geist for 'Sunday Today' - which will air on Sunday - she said: "I've been broke a dozen times. When you look at it, it kind of makes sense, or my IMDb maybe looks consistent, but really there's large gaps of time with three auditions a day - still. Even before 'Room' came out, I was stressing about money. It's not that long ago at all!"

Brie's comments come after she recently revealed playing Captain Marvel "changed her life", as she learned how to "stand [her] ground" and "value her voice" through her time in the role.

She said: "I don't know if I'm just tired but I feel like I'm going to cry. It's been a couple of years of working on this movie.

"Carol [Danvers, her character] changed my life and the movie hasn't even come out yet. Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her."

Before the role, Brie admitted she didn't have much psychical strength but she soon "got really beefy".

She said: "This is like, a new thing. I was a, 'Can you open this water for me?' person.

"And then a year ago I just got really beefy. I trained for 9 months and then was able to do crazy things. I could deadlift 225 pounds by the end of it."a