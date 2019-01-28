Christian Bale accepts the award for best actor in a comedy movie for "Vice" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The British-born actor Christian Bale is currently promoting his Oscar-nominated film 'Vice' and revealed that he has South African ties during an interview with Channel 24. The 'Batman Begins' actor shared that his father was born in Cape Town and that he visited Mzansi to meet his grandfather in hospital. Adding that he only briefly met him before he died.

Channel 24 reports that health reasons kept Bale in the country for a little longer than expected, and he ended up visiting Stellenbosch, the Garden Route and Joburg.

Bale was also a front-runner for the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of former US Vice President Dick Cheney in 'Vice'. However, he lost against 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek won nabbed the award on January 27.

The 44-year-old actor also grabbed the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award on Sunday, January 6, for his portrayal of former US Vice President Dick Cheney in 'Vice' and made the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel laugh with the quip-filled speech that poked fun at himself.

This image released by Annapurna Pictures, Christian Bale portrays Dick Cheney in a scene from "Vice." On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, Bale was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his role in the film. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24. (Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures via AP)





The actor made headlines during his Golden Globe acceptance speech when he thanked "Satan for giving [him] inspiration on how to play this role."



