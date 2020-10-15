Britney Spears allowed to expand legal team amid conservatorship battle

Chart-topping pop star Britney Spears have been given permission to expand her legal team amid her conservatorship battle. The 38-year-old pop star is seeking to have her dad, Jamie Spears, removed from her 12-year conservatorship, and she's now been granted permission to expand her team. Although the “Oops!... I Did It Again” hitmaker was absent from the latest hearing, her mother, Lynne Spears, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, and her dad were all present at the meeting, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports. Previously, Jamie argued against Britney's request to expand her team, saying it would cost too much money. In response, Britney's attorney said earlier this month: "James' objectives are either to filibuster the appointment of a corporate fiduciary indefinitely or to dominate the entire process himself, including the selection of the fiduciary.

"The only way to assure that Britney's voice is heard will be for her to have qualified litigation counsel available in order to place her on a level playing field with James."

In court documents, Britney's team has insisted the singer doesn't share her dad's "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past".

Ingham added: "James himself holds the key to reducing or eliminating litigation in this case."

Meanwhile, Jamie recently withdrew his request to have Andrew M. Wallet return to the role of the co-conservator of Britney's estate, having previously done so between 2008 and last year.

Britney had told the court that she opposed the move because she wouldn't be able to afford him as her co-conservator, as she doesn't have a desire to perform, meaning her income will be smaller than it once was.