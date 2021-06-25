Britney Spears apologises to fans for 'pretending to be OK'

Britney Spears has said sorry to her supporters for "pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years", after she publicly spoke out in court this week about being "traumatised" and "depressed" under her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer, who publicly spoke out in court this week about being "traumatised" and "depressed" under her conservatorship, admitted she tried to come across "in a fun light" on Instagram because she was "embarrassed" to share what has happened to her.

She wrote: "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s***** a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The “Toxic” hitmaker shared an Albert Einstein quote, which read: "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales.

"If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales." Britney also admitted her Instagram persona - in which she regularly posts videos of herself dancing - has helped her to "feel like [she] matters". She added: "I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales (sic)"

Britney's latest comments come after she claimed her conservatorship is "abusive", and she called for her father Jamie Spears - who has been acting as her conservator to control her personal and business affairs for the last 13 years - to be jailed. She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail." Britney also claimed her conservators have made her get an IUD (intrauterine device) as a form of birth control so she cannot currently have children - despite her wanting a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

And she called for her conservatorship to end. Speaking in a virtual court hearing this week, she said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back. "I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.