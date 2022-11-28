Britney Spears brands mystery celebrity as a ‘piece of s***’

The 40-year-old pop star – who has become estranged from her family since a conservatorship that was governed by them was terminated last year – took to Instagram on Sunday to “finally” express her feelings.

Alongside an image of a mystery woman wearing dark glasses, she wrote on Instagram: “Sup birds!!! Come on bitch, clap back at me for two minutes … My own party!!! Smartest one … very good !!! You’re such a classy famous person you piece of s*** … I finally said it!!! Shade!!! I’m only human … what can I say f*** you!!!”(sic)

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker did not make it clear who she was talking about, but her comments come just days after her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, – who is known for having appeared on children’s television in the late 2000s – admitted she wanted to prove she is “worth something” more than just being Britney Spears’s little sister.

The former “Zoey 101” star is taking part in the celebrity reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”, and in a teaser clip for the show, she said she signed up as a way of stepping out of the “Toxic” hitmaker’s shadow.