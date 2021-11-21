Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for 'refusing to speak' about end of conservatorship

Britney Spears has taken aim at Christina Aguilera after she walked away from a reporter asking her to comment on the end of the former's conservatorship. The “Beautiful” hitmaker - who was pitted against her fellow “Mickey Mouse Club” star for years - was asked by a reporter on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards if she had spoken with the “Toxic” hitmaker after conservatorship was terminated.

The journalist asked: “Have you guys had any communication or are you going to celebrate?” However, the 40-year-old pop star's publicist interrupted and swiftly dragged his client away. He said: “No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry.”

However, Christina did manage to say: “I can’t … but I’m happy for her.” And reacting to the clip, Britney fumed: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!! “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter!!!!! (sic)"

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending. pic.twitter.com/Lib6FcE4iC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021 Christina had previously voiced her support for the 39-year-old singer and the #FreeBritney movement amid her legal battle to end the 13-year control over her life by her father, Jamie Spears. In a lengthy statement, she wrote at the time: "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media.