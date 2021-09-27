Britney Spears considering Oprah interview

Britney Spears is reportedly considering following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The “Toxic” hitmaker is reportedly considering follow in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's footsteps and doing a tell all interview with the US star, amid her battle against her conservatorship. According to the Mirror, a source said: "Britney was touched when hearing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. "She saw some clips and loved how it was done. She has had a lot of interview requests but has her sights set on Oprah – and Oprah and her team are on board for Britney to do an interview."

It comes after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years. The filing reads: "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist. Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. “She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. “She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.