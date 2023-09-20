Britney Spears cryptically hits out at 'the enemy right in front' of her

Britney Spears has hit out at the "enemy right in front" of her in a cryptic Instagram post. The 41-year-old singer - who recently split from husband Sam Asghari - has returned to Instagram following a brief break and shared a video featuring a little girl baking as two older girls crack eggs onto her forehead before laughing, and though she acknowledged the footage was "cute", she admitted it was also upsetting because of the "darker" things she's experienced in her own life.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I’m not complaining about this video… it’s actually really cute but with no sound it has a different effect!!! "For me, it feels darker… similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes!!!’ "Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!! I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!!(sic)"

The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who is set to release her highly-anticipated memoir, 'The Woman in Me' next month - went on to hint she will tell all about the situation one day in the future.