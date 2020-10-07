Britney Spears' dad 'concerned' she has too much freedom

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is reportedly "very concerned" that her new conservator Jodi Montgomery has given the singer "a lot of freedom" in making decisions about her medical treatment. Jamie Spears stepped down from his position in charge of the 'Toxic' hitmaker's affairs in September 2019 due to ill health and a court appointed licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery in his place. While Britney - who has sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - is happy to be trusted to take more responsibility for her medical affairs, her dad - who recently requested he and former co-conservator Andrew Wallet be reappointed to their positions - has reservations. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Britney is being given a lot of freedom about making her own decisions when it comes to her medical treatment. "Her conservator Jodi Montgomery trusts that Britney has been dealing with this for most of her adult life and should be trusted to be given the responsibility.

"[But Jamie is] very concerned."

A few days ago, attorney Andrew withdrew the petition to be renamed as conservator.

Britney has requested that Jodi be appointed as her permanent conservator, and she is expected to remain in the position on a temporary basis until at least February 2021.

Meanwhile, Andrew recently insisted that the 38-year-old singer - who was placed under the conservatorship following her breakdown in 2008 - doesn't have the "capacity" to make her own decisions.

He said: “It is not in Britney's best interests to be outside the conservatorship but there's a lot of politics involved.

“Britney, to this day, does not have the capacity to sign documents and make decisions for herself.

"Protecting her assets is very important and for that, the conservatorship has to stay in place because she is susceptible to undue influences.”