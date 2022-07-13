Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander pleads not guilty

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has officially pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly trying to crash her wedding. The “Toxic” hitmaker’s ex, who allegedly broke into her home before her wedding to Sam Asghari, had been charged with felony stalking, as well as trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ventura County senior deputy district attorney Erin Meister told PageSix that the 41-year-old was arraigned on Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom. He entered a not guilty plea on all counts. Watch video:

Alexander, who was married to the singer for two days in 2004, also faces a special enhancement accusation which he denied on Tuesday, as he was on probation for an unrelated case out of Tennessee at the time of his alleged crimes in California. His next hearing is a pretrial conference set for August 2 and he remains in jail in lieu of a $100 000 (about R1.7 million) bail and faces up to five years in prison if convicted. He live-streamed himself on June 9 ahead of Spears and 28-year-old Sam Asghari’s wedding day getting past security and allegedly breaking into the singer’s $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the singer’s security team claimed he tried “multiple times” to open her locked bedroom door on the second floor of the mansion, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later confiscating a box cutter and other items from Jason. At a June 27 preliminary hearing, his public defender argued the felony stalking count should be lessened to a misdemeanour as there was insufficient evidence Jason was there to harm Britney. The judge disagreed and upheld the charges before ruling Alexander would remain behind bars.

Story continues below Advertisement