Britney Spears' father Jamie suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship by a judge in Los Angeles in what marks a landmark victory for the pop star. Judge Brenda Penny said that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" during the latest court hearing in the long-running dispute on Wednesday.

Jamie was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being. The judge sided with Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart and agreed that it was in the “Toxic” hitmaker's "best interests" to have her father removed from the arrangement. Jamie's legal representatives had argued his suspension from the conservatorship and suggested that termination of the complex arrangement was the right course of action.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to put in jail. In an emotional court plea earlier this year, she said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.