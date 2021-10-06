Britney Spears hits out at family over conservatorship

Britney Spears has taken aim at her family for their lack of support over her conservatorship. The “Toxic” hitmaker appeared to take aim at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, by sharing a picture of a woman "saving her divine feminine sister" from drowning, and her mother Lynn Spears, 66, for not being there for her or getting her the "hell outta there" with regards to her conservatorship.

Referring to the blood tests she was forced to take and tours she didn't want to do while her father was in control of her financial affairs and her daily life, Britney captioned the image on Instagram: "This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!! “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The 39-year-old pop icon then thanked her attorney Matthew Rosengart for changing her life, after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the “Lucky” singer's estate.