Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP

Britney Spears is ready to check out of a mental health facility and return home.



The 'Toxic' hitmaker admitted herself into a treatment centre last month after becoming "distraught" over her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health battle, which led him to undergo two major surgeries after his colon ruptured in November, but she's now in a much better place and could leave as early as Thursday (25.04.19).





However, sources told TMZ doctors are still trying to work out the right formula of medication for her, which has been an on-going problem since before she checked into the facility, and it is currently a "work in progress".





Doctors will continue to work with the 37-year-old star on finding the ideal medication combination but she will still be returning to her home by the end of the week.





Earlier this week, the 'Slave 4 U' hitmaker - who has sons Sean Preston, 13, and 12-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - broke her silence to reassure fans that "all is well" following speculation about her health.





In a video on Instagram, she said: "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry I'll be back very soon."





And the 'Womanizer' singer admitted rumours about her health had "gotten out of control".





She captioned the post: "I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear. (sic)"





Britney then went on to urge her fans to give her "privacy" while she continues to work through her mental health struggles.



