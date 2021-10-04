Britney Spears is 'still healing'

Britney Spears "still has a lot of healing" to do after her conservatorship win. The “Toxic” hitmaker has had a lot to celebrate as of late after her father Jamie was suspended from her conservatorship, but she admits there is still a need for her to "slow down and breathe" as she praised her "good support system" around her.

She wrote on Instagram: "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!! "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!" It comes after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being. The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to put in jail.