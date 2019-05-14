Britney Spears. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears has claimed in court that her father Jamie Spears committed her to a mental health facility against her will in her bid to be freed of her conservatorship. The 'Gimme More' hitmaker left the unnamed Los Angeles treatment centre on April 25 after spending 30 days there as a patient with previous reports claiming she had taken the decision to check herself into the facility after becoming "distraught" over her father Jamie's ongoing health battle which began when he ruptured his colon last November.

TMZ is now reporting that the 37-year-old pop superstar appeared in front of a judge last Friday, May 10, and alleged that Jamie, was responsible for having her committed and also forced her to take drugs.

However, under the rules of the conservatorship Jamie does not have the power to either commit Britney against her will or to make her take prescription medication.

The hearing was attended by Britney, her father Jamie and mother Lynne Spears and a court-appointed lawyer and was held to assess the need for the singer to remain under the conservatorship of her dad whom has been in control of her affairs for the past 11 years.

According to E!, the judge ordered an expert evaluation of the Britney's situation and a status hearing, the star doesn't have to attend, was set for September 18.

Britney - who has two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - wants the conservatorship to end or to be granted more freedoms if it remains in place.

The singer's fans have started a social media campaign under the "#FreeBritney" hashtag to call for the conservatorship to end.

Outside the Los Angeles courtroom a number of protesters gathered with posters emblazoned with the words "#FreeBritney".

At a recent concert, Miley Cyrus shouted "Free Britney" during a rendition of her Hannah Montana hit 'Party in the U.S.A.', the lyrics of which reference the 'Toxic' hitmaker.

Bang Showbiz