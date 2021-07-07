Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer has quit his position and will leave once she has new counsel in place. The “Lucky” singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.

Sources told TMZ Sam was "extremely upset" after Britney addressed the court about her conservatorship last month and claimed she had no idea she could ask for the situation to end. The insiders insisted the lawyer regularly presented his famous client with options, including to request the conservatorship - which she was placed under in 2008 following her breakdown - but she never wanted to terminate the agreement.

Britney had spoken to her lawyer about having her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as co-conservator but never wanted to end the conservatorship entirely. Sam's resignation came a day after Britney's manager, Larry Rudolph quit after claiming the “Womanizer” singer has retired from performing and shortly after financial firm Bessemer Trust bowed out as co-conservators of her estate. However, Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has vowed to stay in her position as the “Gimme More” hitmaker's care manager for as long as the singer wants her to.

She said in a statement: "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve." During her lengthy speech in court last month, Britney insisted she simply "didn't know" she could petition for the conservatorship to end. She said: "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again.