Britney Spears loves Sam Asghari 'more than anything'

Britney Spears loves Sam Asghari "more than anything" as she marked his early birthday. The "Piece Of Me" hitmaker had a sweet message for her boyfriend as they celebrated his birthday early, admitting she "adores" him. She wrote: "Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him more than anything ..... !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari !!!!!! (sic)"

Sam was also full of praise and love for Britney too.

In his own post, he shared: "Best birthday gift is your smile (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sam recently revealed he and Britney try to "support each other" as much as they can despite their busy schedules.

He said: "You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can."

When asked if he saw marriage in his future with Britney, Sam added: "Absolutely. This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship - we are a family.

"Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know - you never know!"

And, although he's yet to propose, Sam is convinced their relationship is stronger than ever as his family adore Britney.

He explained: "I have three sisters. We've hung out a lot of times. We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her."

Their love life may play out in the public eye but he thinks their relationship is "normal" as they inspire and support each other through day-to-day things.

He said: "What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything.

"She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."