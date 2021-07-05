Britney Spears' mother has 'mixed feelings' about daughter's conservatorship

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears admits she has "mixed feelings" about her daughter's conservatorship. The “Toxic” hitmaker has been under her father Jamie's conservatorship for well over a decade and in her most open interview, Britney's mom Lynne admits she has "a lot of worry" about the whole thing.

In a phone interview with The New Yorker, she said: "I got mixed feelings about everything. I don't know what to think ... It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry. I'm good. I'm good at deflecting." Lynne's comments come after Britney admitted she "just wants [her] life back" as she spoke in court in a bid to end her conservatorship last month, admitting she feels "traumatised". She said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break." The "Circus“ hitmaker went on to accuse her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or have children with him.

Britney – who is mother to Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - added: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children." The star slammed her current situation as "abusive", and even called for her father to be "jailed". She fumed: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ...