Britney Spears returns to Instagram after moving house

The 40-year-old star - who quit the photo-sharing platform last Thursday married Sam Asghari earlier this month, and the 'Toxic' hitmaker has told how she then moved house, admitting it was "not the smartest thing to do" so close to her wedding because she hasn't had time to go on honeymoon.

In her first post for a week on Wednesday, Britney wrote: "Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!! (sic)"

Britney admitted the slide in her new plush pad's pool is "hella fast", and she also told fans she has had a fresh trim, as well as a steak meal cooked by her 28-year-old husband.

She added: "Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!! Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good (sic)"