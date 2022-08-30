Britney Spears says her family 'threw her away'

Britney Spears felt like her family "threw (her) away" amid her 13-year conservatorship. The 40-year-old pop star’s conservatorship ended last year, and the “Gimme More” singer has now opened up about her relationship with her family, alleging that she was ordered by her dad, Jamie Spears, who was her co-conservator, to work and spend time in a mental health facility.

In a 22-minute video posted on YouTube and Twitter, she shared: "I was scared, broken, (and) I'm sharing this because I want people to know I'm only human. "I do feel victimised after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don't talk about it?" Britney accused her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mom, Lynne, of failing to support her in her bid to leave a mental health facility.

By contrast, the “Toxic” singer could feel the love and support of her fans, many of whom joined the Free Britney campaign. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” hitmaker, who is one of the best-selling artists of all time, said: "The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren't doing anything. "To me, it was like they secretly, honestly lied to me being the bad one, like I was messed up and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren't they outside my doorstep saying: 'Baby girl, get in the car, let's go'?"

Britney committed herself wholeheartedly to her work amid her conservatorship. However, she was left feeling discarded by her family. "To me, the thing was, I think, the trauma of all of it and just the whole thing together and going down to how much effort and work and heart I put into what I did when I did work, even down to the details of how many rhinestones are gonna be in my costume.

