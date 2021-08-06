Britney Spears seeks to have next court hearing date moved forward

Britney Spears is seeking to have her next court hearing date moved forward. The 39-year-old singer is currently in a court battle to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

And although she’s not due back in court until late September, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed documents asking a judge to move up the hearing date to this month. According to TMZ, Rosengart says Britney feels traumatised by her father’s continued involvement in her conservatorship, and wants to have the court hearing moved forward in order to help improve Britney’s mental health. In his legal filing, Rosengart quoted Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who said: "Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.

“I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator." While Rosengart himself added: “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate." Meanwhile, in a recent court document, Britney and her legal team said they want a certified public accountant to take over as the co-conservator of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role.

The documents, filed by Britney’s legal team, read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance. “Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.” If Jason replaces Jamie, Britney would have him take over her health care decisions – which are currently monitored by Jodi – in addition to managing her estate and real estate.