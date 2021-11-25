Britney Spears set to join forces with The Weeknd on new project

Britney Spears - who was recently released from her conservatorship after 13 years - has revealed she will be working on The Weeknd's new HBO show “The Idol”. The “Stronger” hitmaker, 39, shared a message suggesting she will feature in the star's HBO show “The Idol”, as she threw some shade towards her family after her controversial conservatorship recently ended after 13 years.

She wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of a cat sat with a glass of red wine: “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’... it’s guranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces. “I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Her post comes after it was reported The Weeknd, 30 - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is creating and executive producing a six-part show for HBO, centring on a self-help guru cult leader who forms a toxic relationship with a rising pop star.

It will feature a star-studded cast, including Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Anne Heche. One of Britney's last acting gigs came 19 years ago in the critically-panned movie “Crossroads”, which also starred Taryn Manning, Zoe Saldana and Kim Cattrall. Britney's dig at her family comes after the “Circus” singer recently claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, 66, gave her father Jamie, 69, "the idea" for her conservatorship.