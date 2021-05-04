Britney Spears slams documentaries about her life as 'hypocritical'

Britney Spears has taken aim at the documentaries about her personal life and insisted they should focus on the positive things in her life instead of her "traumatising past".

The “Toxic” hitmaker appeared to take aim at the latest documentary by the BBC, “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship”, which hit the broadcaster's streaming service at the weekend.

And The New York Times' “Framing Britney Spears” documentary about the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement.

Although the 39-year-old singer is "deeply flattered" by the attention, Britney slammed such documentaries for doing the "same thing" as the media.

She began in her lengthy Instagram rant in the caption of a video of her dancing: "geez ! ! ! !

2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but i never knew it was gonna be like this ! ! ! ! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... What can i say ... Im deeply flattered ! ! ! ! These documentaries are so hypocritical ... They criticize the media and then do the same thing ? ? ? ? ? (sic)"

Britney also doesn't appreciate the "most negative and traumatising times" from her past being the "highlight", while she insisted there are many positives to focus on as she listed her plans for the summer.

She continued: "Damn ... I dont know yall but im thrilled to remind you all that although i've had some pretty tough times in my life ...

“I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends ... I think the world is more interested in the negative ! ! ! ! I mean ... Isn't this supposed to be a business and society about the future ? ? ? ?

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ? ? ? ?

“I mean damn ... On a lighter note ... This is a video of me dancing ! ! ! ! I have so many trips i'm looking forward to taking this summer and i can't wait to dance in different studios ! ! ! !

“I'm hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well ! ! ! ! I know i'm weird but hey ... It's the little things you know ...

“And i'm so grateful for my beautiful backyard ! ! ! ! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover ... I'm no @marthastewart that's for sure ...

“But i will tell you i have the finest garden here in la ! ! ! ! I hope you're all living your best lives and s*** or as @parishilton would say sliving! ! ! ... I know i am ! ! ! ! (sic)"

The “(You Drive Me) Crazy” hitmaker wrapped her post by denying her social media posts are being written by someone else like her former make-up artist Billy Brasfield suggested.

She concluded: "Pssss i dont actually talk to billy b at all so im honestly very confused ! ! ! This is my instagram ! ! ! ! Psssss no paparazzi guy ... I didnt want you and your crew following me around ! ! ! ! (sic)"

Billy had said: "The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels."

Meanwhile, Britney previously revealed she “cried for two weeks” following the release of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, as she was "embarrassed" by the feature.