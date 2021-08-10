Britney Spears' social media break

Britney Spears has revealed she is taking a small break from social media and will be posting on Instagram "a little less from now on". The “Piece of Me” hitmaker - who is currently battling to end her conservatorship - has announced to her fans that she will be posting on Instagram "a little less from now on".

She wrote: "In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness!!! Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA !!!! (sic)" Britney previously spoke out about her conservatorship, insisting she "just wants her life back".

The 39-year-old singer said in a court hearing: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. “I am traumatised. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break."

The “Toxic” hitmaker went on to accuse her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or have children with him. Britney – who is mother to Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – claimed: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children ... "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.