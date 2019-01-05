FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears is putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to focus on her father’s recovery from a recent life-threatening illness. The pop superstar announced Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 she is going on an indefinite work hiatus. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

New York - Britney Spears is taking an "indefinite work hiatus" to focus on her father's recovery from a recent life-threatening illness, her publicist said Friday. She also suspended her "Domination" show in Las Vegas.

Jamie Spears' colon spontaneously ruptured two months ago, sending him to immediate surgery and putting him in the hospital for 28 days, according to a statement.

He is expected to make a full recovery, though the 37-year-old entertainer will "devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father."

Spears confirmed the news on Twitter, calling it "so tough."

"I will not be performing my new show Domination," she wrote. "I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."

Spears said that while her family is grateful her father made it out alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

