Britney Spears taking time to be 'normal person'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Britney Spears is "taking time to learn and be a normal person" and warned fans to remember they don't know "the actual person living behind the lens". The 39-year-old singer - who began her career when she was just 11 years old - is "enjoying the basics" of an ordinary life away from her pop career at the moment. Britney shared a past performance of her singing 'Toxic' in 2018 and wrote on her Twitter and Instagram accounts: "Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!(sic)" And the “Lucky” hitmaker also touched on the outcry surrounding the release of unofficial documentary “Flaming Britney Spears”, which has shocked fans with details of her 2007 public breakdown and subsequent public portrayal, as well as her ongoing conservatorship and the issues with who is in charge of her personal and professional affairs. Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021 She continued: "Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!

"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.(sic)"

But some fans were doubtful whether Britney - who has sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - was behind the posts.

One wrote: "We know this is not Britney writing this give it up."

Another added: "It's on all her social media. This is clearly her team."

Meanwhile, Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has blasted the 'Gimme More' singer's father Jamie - who she is currently trying to have removed as her conservator - and accused him of trying to "control" their relationship.

He fumed: "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.

"In my opinion, Jamie is a total d**k. I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."