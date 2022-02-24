Britney Spears vows to 'sue the s***' out of former business managers

Britney Spears says that her former management team "tried to "kill" her as she vows to take them to court. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her assets after a 13-year-conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 - was placed under the management Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill at Tri Star Sports Entertainment early on in the arrangement, and took to Instagram to claim that the company made her feel "special" a week before "trying to kill" her.

She wrote on Instagram: "Tri Star invited me to their offices …the swanky suited up b*****. SO NICE with their 'We are here to make you feel special!' “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill [and] they said 'Britney, look at your picture on the wall!' With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too! They sucked up to me and made me feel special. Those same b****** killed me a week later!"(sic) Britney Spears says her former business management firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment were trying to kill her:



“I will sue the shit out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!” pic.twitter.com/XsAsxmIYGn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2022 The “Stronger” hitmaker then went on to explain that her father Jamie, 69, "worshipped" the Tri Star managers and insisted that she still believes they were planning to kill her.

She added: "My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me!"(sic) Britney then concluded her post by insisting that she will take the entertainment to company to court after they "got away" with everything.