Dance studio boss Robert Baker has claimed that the chart-topping pop star was headed for tragedy until her dad James came to her rescue in 2007.
He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I've known Britney since 1998. I saw her at the height of her fame and saw her struggling when things got tough.
"She was spiralling out of control. She was going through the worst time of her life and needed help.
"Her dad stepped in and gave her the help she needed. If he hadn't, things could have been very different. I don't think she would still be with us today."
In recent years, James has been accused of trying to exert too much influence over his daughter.