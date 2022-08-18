Britney Spears’s ex-husband released from jail after being charged with jewellery theft

Britney Spears’s ex-husband has been released from jail following a court appearance. The “Stronger” hitmaker’s ex-spouse was let out of a Napa County jail after attending court to face felony charges for an alleged jewellery theft dating back to 2015.

Jason Alexander, 40, was charged with swiping a bracelet worth $2 000 (£1 650) from his landlady in Napa County. He appeared via video link at Napa County Superior Court, California, on Wednesday and was charged with “grand theft and buying/selling stolen property”.

He had been transferred from Napa County jail earlier this week from Ventura County, where he had been serving time after he was convicted of trespassing and battery for attempting to crash Spears’s wedding, according to police documents obtained by “Page Six”. Alexander was arrested at the “Toxic” hitmaker’s home in June, hours before she was due to tie the knot with Sam Asghari, and was initially charged with felony stalking, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, which he pleaded not guilty to at a hearing earlier this month. However, last Thursday, he returned to court in Ventura County, California, where he pleaded no contest to trespassing and battery – a charge which related to him allegedly hitting a security guard – and was placed under a criminal protective order, meaning he is not allowed within 100 yards (about 90m) of Spears, or the member of her security team who was involved in the incident.

He was also credited with time served after spending 64 days in Ventura County Jail since his arrest. During a previous hearing, security guard Richard N Eubeler claimed Alexander – who married the singer in a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony in 2004 before their union was annulled 55 hours later – had tried to get through the “Gimme More” singer’s locked bedroom door after making his way through the grounds of his home. He testified: “He started reaching into his right pocket… I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.”

Eubeler added that Alexander went into the property’s games room and he followed him, shutting the door behind them. He added: “He was just yelling for Britney. He said, ‘F*** it. I’m going back inside the way I came.’” He claimed Alexander broke the handle to a door Eubeler was holding shut with his foot.

