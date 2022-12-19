Brittany Murphy’s brother convinced she was murdered

Brittany Murphy’s brother is convinced she was murdered. Tony Bertolotti, 74, has spoken out approaching the 13th anniversary of the death of the ‘Clueless’ actress, found dead aged 32 in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home on December 20, 2009.

Her screenwriter husband, Simon Monjack, 40, passed away in similar circumstances five months later. The LA coroner ruled their deaths were due to pneumonia, anaemia, and drug intoxication after prescription pills were found in the couple’s systems. But Bertolotti told The Sun on Sunday: “There’s no way she died of natural causes. It’s impossible. It’s b*******, total c***.

“It was obvious to me she was taken out. She didn’t die of natural causes. She was lost to a flu? In my book, that’s absurd. “What, are you kidding me? All she had to do is go five blocks away, and they’d take care of her (in hospital).” Bertolotti added there is also mystery over how Murphy’s mum Sharon, who lived with the pair, has laid low without apparently revealing where all of Murphy’s $10-million fortune went.

Murphy’s dad Angelo died in January 2019, aged 92, after spending years trying to uncover what happened to the actress. Bertolotti said three people were in control of the estate after Murphy passed – her mum, a newspaper editor, and a doctor she was being treated by. It was reported at the time of her death, Monjack was written out of her will, and the whole of the estate went to Sharon but as Murphy’s assets were held in a trust, details of the estate have stayed confidential.

Former saxophonist Bertolotti, who has played with Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross, added about his quest for truth: “It has nothing to do with money. “Believe me. I wouldn't touch that money anyway because it’s all evil. I wouldn't go near that money. Forget it. That’s dirty.”