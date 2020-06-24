Brody Jenner dating Louis Tomlinson's ex

Brody Jenner is dating Brianna Jungwirth, the mother of Louis Tomlinson's four-year-old son.

The 36-year-old reality star has embarked on a relationship with the 28-year-old beauty - who has four-year-old son Freddie with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson - and things are going so well, she's already met his former partner Kaitlynn Carter.

According to TMZ, Brody and Brianna enjoyed a meal at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday with a group of friends including Kaitlynn.





The former couple - who were together for five years before going their separate ways last year - are said to still be very close and Brody was keen to get Kaitlynn's approval of his new romance.





Brianna was happy to meet Kaitlynn, who will continue filming "The Hills" with Brody later this year and is fine about the fact they still co-parent their dogs together and the women were said to have got along well.





When talk turned to her son, Brianna revealed he has already met her new partner.





Sources told the website, Kaitlynn felt Brianna was "very kind" and with Brody "for all the right reasons".





Over the weekend, Brianna wished her former boyfriend a happy Father's Day on Instagram.





She shared a cute photo of herself and Freddie when he was a baby and wrote: "Happy Father's Day Louis. We've created the most special boy and he's lucky to call you his dad."





Meanwhile, after splitting from Brody - who she wed in an unofficial ceremony in Bali in 2018 - Kaitlynn embarked on a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus and previously admitted she felt "mortified" by the attention it brought after their fling fizzled out.





She said: "What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own.'





"I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything.





"For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home.





"I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening. I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling.



