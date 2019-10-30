Brody Jenner has reportedly split from Josie Canseco, as sources say the pair were "just on different pages in life".
The "Hills: New Beginnings" star began dating Josie, 22, over the summer shortly after his split from Kaitlynn Carter, but it now seems the pair have decided to call time on their romance.
According to TMZ, the 14-year age gap between Josie and Brody, 36, was partly to blame for their split, as sources say the pair were "just on different pages in life".
Both Brody and Josie have already unfollowed one another on social media, sparking further speculation their romance is over.
The news comes just weeks after Brody's brother Brandon said the reality star had begun introducing Josie to the family, and praised her for being "really sweet" with his four-year-old daughter Eva.