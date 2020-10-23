Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'postpone wedding due to Covid-19'

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee Nicola Peltz have reportedly pushed back their wedding to 2022, due to Covid-19. According to a source, the couple - who are believed to be planning two lavish ceremonies in the Cotswolds and Florida - decided to postpone their big day by a year so there won't be any limits on the number of guests they can have. However, the loved-up pair - who got engaged in July after eight months of dating - are said to be considering a smaller ceremony for next year. The source told The Mirror Online: “They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021. "This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky.

"And they don’t want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don’t want limits on guest numbers.”

It was recently claimed that the couple's big day will be "family focused".

Every member of Brooklyn's family - including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, his brothers, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and his nine-year-old sister Harper - will be involved in the process.

David will be the master of the ceremonies, Victoria is set to design Nicola’s dress, whilst Harper will act as the chief bridesmaid, and both Romeo and Cruz will be Brooklyn’s best men.

A source claimed: “Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates.

“Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.

“Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family.

“We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions.”

Singer turned fashion designer Victoria is already hard at work designing Nicola’s dress, after her Studio VB introduced a bridal line.

The insider added: “Victoria was absolutely delighted - and, of course, unbelievably honoured.

“Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs.

“There will be nothing flouncy - Victoria even has a very cool tuxe option.”