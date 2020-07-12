Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'will have two weddings in 2021'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A source has claimed that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will have two weddings next year. The loved-up couple recently announced their engagement and according to a source close to the duo, they are planning to stage two no-expense-spared weddings next year. Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25 - who started dating at the end of last year - will have one ceremony in the UK and the other in Florida. It's also been suggested that Nicola's billionaire dad will pay for both ceremonies. A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Everyone is delighted for them. Brooklyn has always looked up to his parents and grandparents, who have been married for a combined 70 years, and that's what he wants.

"David and Victoria are thrilled. They feel he has finally met a girl who is not after him for fame or money. In fact, her family wealth dwarfs the Beckhams'.

"Victoria no longer needs to solely pay for a bodyguard or driver for Brooklyn, for example, because Nicola's dad Nelson is able to help take care of the security and drivers who are needed to keep them safe.

"Nicola and Brooklyn's parents met earlier this year. David and Victoria flew to Florida and stayed with Nelson and his wife Claudia.

"They got on really well over dinner and are in regular contact. Traditionally, of course, the father of the bride pays for the wedding - but David and Victoria will definitely want to contribute in some way.

"It's too early to set a date, but they're aiming for the end of next summer or early autumn."

David, 45, is set to to help organise a star-studded stag do for his son, while Victoria has been tipped to design at least one of Nicola's wedding dresses.