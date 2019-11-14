Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly romancing actress Nicola Peltz, following his split from Hana Cross over the summer.
The 20-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - is believed to have struck up a romance with the 24-year-old actress, after the pair were pictured getting close on a recent night out.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brooklyn has already met her family and he gets on well with her brother, they even partied together."
The budding new romance comes after Brooklyn split with model Hana Cross in August.
Brooklyn seemingly confirmed reports of their split in September when he unfollowed the beauty on social media, with the 22-year-old model also following suit and removing her ex from her Instagram following list.