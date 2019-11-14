Brooklyn Beckham dating Nicola Peltz









Brooklyn Beckham strolls around Miami Beach. Picture: Bang Showbiz Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly romancing actress Nicola Peltz, following his split from Hana Cross over the summer. The 20-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - is believed to have struck up a romance with the 24-year-old actress, after the pair were pictured getting close on a recent night out. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brooklyn has already met her family and he gets on well with her brother, they even partied together." The budding new romance comes after Brooklyn split with model Hana Cross in August. Brooklyn seemingly confirmed reports of their split in September when he unfollowed the beauty on social media, with the 22-year-old model also following suit and removing her ex from her Instagram following list.

An insider previously claimed the couple called it quits after eight months of dating, and they'd not been seen in public together since their last outing at Wimbledon on July 14.

And Hana was noticeably absent from pictures posted by the Beckham family - which also includes Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight - this summer, despite having joined Brooklyn for family engagements with parents David and Victoria in the past.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz, before their split in April 2018.

The former flames initially got together in 2014, but they called it time for years later after a number of breaks during their relationship.

Chloe previously confessed that her public displays of affection with the hunk - when they were often captured kissing by the paparazzi - were an act of rebellion.

She conceded: "The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, 'I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip.'

"I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street."