Brooklyn Beckham: I can't wait to start a family with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham “can’t wait” to “start a family” with Nicola Peltz, as the pair celebrate their first anniversary together on Instagram. The 21-year-old aspiring photographer is set to tie the knot with Nicola, and whilst marking their one-year anniversary on social media on Thursday, he admitted he’s excited to start the next chapter of their lives together. He wrote on Instagram: "happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much. (sic)” Nicola, 25, also took to Instagram to post her own tribute, in which she called herself the “luckiest girl in the world”. She wrote: "happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it. i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday. (sic)”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the couple could be set to delay their wedding - which was meant to take place next year - until 2022 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so there won't be any limits on the number of guests they can have.

However, the loved-up pair - who got engaged in July after eight months of dating - are said to be considering a smaller ceremony for next year.

A source said: “They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021.

"This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky.

"And they don’t want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don’t want limits on guest numbers.”

Insiders also said the ceremony will be "family focused".

Every member of Brooklyn's family - including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, his brothers, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and his nine-year-old sister Harper - will be involved in the process.

David will be the master of the ceremonies, Victoria is set to design Nicola’s dress, whilst Harper will act as the chief bridesmaid, and both Romeo and Cruz will be Brooklyn’s best men.