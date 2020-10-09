Brooklyn Beckham's wedding will be 'family focused'

Brooklyn Beckham will have a “family focused” wedding involving his parents and siblings when he marries Nicola Peltz next year. The 21-year-old aspiring photographer is set to tie the knot with Nicola Peltz next year, and sources have said he wants every member of his family - including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, his brothers, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and his nine-year-old sister Harper - involved in the process. Brooklyn and Nicola, 25, will reportedly have two weddings - with one in the UK, and one in Nicola’s home country, the US - and Brooklyn’s famous father David Beckham will be the master of the ceremonies Victoria Beckham is set to design Nicola’s dress, whilst Harper will act as the chief bridesmaid, and both Romeo and Cruz will be Brooklyn’s best men A source told The Sun newspaper: “Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates.

“Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.

“Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family.

“We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions.

The publication reports security at the events - which are believed to be taking place next summer, although no dates have been set - will be tight, with armed private teams outside the US service.

And singer turned fashion designer Victoria is already hard at work designing Nicola’s dress, 18 months after her Studio VB introduced a bridal line.

The insider added: “Victoria was absolutely delighted - and, of course, unbelievably honoured.

“Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs.

“There will be nothing flouncy - Victoria even has a very cool tuxe option.”

Nicola is also expected to have her wedding makeup created using products from Victoria’s VB range, whilst guests at the bashes are set to include the likes of Dave Gardner and Liv Tyler.

The source explained: “It’s too early for all the micro details, like cake and catering, to have been hammered out. But both families are adamant the wedding will be one to remember.

“One ceremony will be in Florida, where Nicola’s family have their main residence.

“The other is likely to be in the Cotswolds, where Nicola and Brooklyn have spent time together this summer.

“They will likely have a big-name artist performing at the evening do, but nothing has yet been signed off - again, largely because of coronavirus."