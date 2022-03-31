Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting following aphasia diagnosis

The 67-year-old star who is known for his roles in hit films such as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Die Hard’ – has been diagnosed with the condition which seriously affects the ability to communicate and as a result will be taking a break from his career, his daughter Rumer has confirmed.

The ‘House Bunny’ actress wrote on Instagram: “Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”