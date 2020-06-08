BTS Army match R16.7m Black Lives Matter donation

BTS' fanbase have matched their R16.7 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. The South Korean boy band and their record label Big Hit Entertainment threw their financial support behind the campaign in light of the death of George Floyd, but decided to remain tight-lipped about their donation. Kailee Scales, the managing director for Black Lives Matter, said: "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. "We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives." And now, the ARMY have raised over $1 million (R16.7 million) in 24 hours after the #MatchAMillion initiative was launched by Twitter user @Monosplaylist with the help of One In An Army - a BTS fan collective.

Fans have been donating to the the likes of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The National Bailout Collective and Black Aids Institute.

In a statement, One In An Army described the ARMY's "support" as "overwhelming" and vowed to continue the campaign.

A spokesperson said: "We added a goal tracker to our donation page and our website purely to keep ARMY updated on the total amount raised. We've run big projects before, but the amount of support for this project is overwhelming.

We truly didn't know whether the goal would be reached.

"We're so proud that ARMY have once again channeled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism."

They added: "Black Lives Matter isn't something that has a time limit. It's a belief everyone needs to carry in their everyday lives.

"We stand in solidarity with black ARMY

"They're an important part of our family.

"And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard."