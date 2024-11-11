Busta Rhymes receives Global Icon Award at MTV EMAs

Busta Rhymes thanked LL Cool J and his mother as he received the Global Icon gong at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday. The 52-year-old rap star admitted that he was thrilled to win the Icon award, after "34 years of professionally recording".

Speaking on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester, Rhymes said: "This is my first time here. I’ve never got an award from MTV before. "Thirty-four years of professionally recording, this is the first time I’m getting an award from MTV. It feels f****** incredible." He thanked his mother, who he described as his best friend, and fellow rap icon LL Cool J during his acceptance speech.

The “Touch It” hitmaker admitted that LL, 56 - who also attended the ceremony in Manchester - inspired him to pursue a career as a rapper. He explained: "I want to salute my brother LL Cool J. Everything that I aspired to be, that man planted that seed." What's more, Rhymes suggested that his "generation" of rappers will prove to be trailblazers for the genre.

The New York-born star insisted that he doesn't have any plans to retire from the music business. Rhymes, who starred in the rap group Leaders of the New School in the 1980s, before finding success as a solo artist, said: "You better believe that you will see me and the generation that I come from become the first James Browns and Mick Jaggers of this rap s***. “Because I am never going to stop."