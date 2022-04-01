Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 1, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin held at the Saban Theatre on September 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. Picture: David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Published 2h ago

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor and will make her debut on Thursday.

The 72-year-old reality star - who was born as Bruce Jenner and became known for winning Olympic gold in Decathlon during the 1976 games in Montreal before transitioning into a woman whilst starring on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” - is "humbled" to become part of the news network and to be able to "speak directly" to Americans.

In a tweet, she said: "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."

The former Republican candidate - who ran as a replacement candidate for Gavin Newsom in the state of California but lost out with only 1% of the vote - is thought to be a "tremendous asset” for the news channel because of her "inspirational journey" and impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement: "Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all.

“She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.

“She will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and various Fox News Media platforms."

Caitlyn - who has daughters Kylie, 24, and Kendall, 26, from former marriage to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, as well as Burt and Cassandra with first wife Chrystie Scott and Brandon and Brody with second spouse Linda Thompson - is set to make her first appearance on the broadcaster as a guest on Sean Hannity’s programme on Thursday.

