Caitlyn Jenner wants Kendall and Harry Styles reunion









Caitlyn Jenner participates in the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall to date Harry Styles again because she thinks the singer is a "gentleman". The 24-year-old model previously romanced the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer in 2013 and again in 2016 and her famous parent would be happy if she rekindled her relationship with the "gentleman" once again. Asked if she'd like them to get back together, she said: "I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that's good." Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp - who befriended Caitlyn on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' last year - replied: "You spoke to me about it in the jungle and you did say that, you know, Kendall and Harry, they did have that lovely connection, and that's personally something that I would love to see." Caitlyn agreed: "Yeah, no, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did. I don't know whatever happened, but yeah, I know. [It would be amazing if they reunited], I agree."

The 70-year-old former Olympian admitted she doesn't always agree with her children's choice of partners, but she'd never tell them that.

She said: "You know, I've got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it's just like 'what the hell are you thinking?!' but I keep my mouth shut, I don't bring that up."

But if Kendall doesn't reunite with Harry, Caitlyn would also be happy if she dated another of the 'I'm A Celebrity...' campmates, Myles Stephenson - because the Rak-Su singer is such a great cook.

She said: "Well Myles right now kind-of has first pick because he's such a good chef! He can cook, he can really cook!"

Roman laughed and said: "That's just because you want him!"

Caitlyn admitted: "I know, I know yeah! For me, I just wanted a feeder, that's it!"

