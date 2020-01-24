Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall to date Harry Styles again because she thinks the singer is a "gentleman".
The 24-year-old model previously romanced the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer in 2013 and again in 2016 and her famous parent would be happy if she rekindled her relationship with the "gentleman" once again.
Asked if she'd like them to get back together, she said: "I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that's good."
Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp - who befriended Caitlyn on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' last year - replied: "You spoke to me about it in the jungle and you did say that, you know, Kendall and Harry, they did have that lovely connection, and that's personally something that I would love to see."
Caitlyn agreed: "Yeah, no, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did. I don't know whatever happened, but yeah, I know. [It would be amazing if they reunited], I agree."