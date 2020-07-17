Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye West's Vice President

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Caitlyn Jenner claimed she has asked Kanye West if she can be his vice president. The "All Day" rapper is planning to run for office later this year, and not only does the 70-year-old reality star - who was previously married to Kanye's mother-in-law Kris Jenner - support his bid, she wants to be his running mate. Questioned on whether she'll be voting for Kanye, Caitlyn told TMZ: "Oh I texted him and said, 'Can I be your VP?' What a combination!" Asked if she'll do it, she added: "We'll see." Kanye announced his intention to run for president a few weeks ago, with Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball in line to be his running mate.

And on Wednesday, the 43-year-old star took the first steps in his move into politics when he submitted his first document with the Federal Election Commission, confirming he would run as a candidate for BDY, aka the Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, the Yeezy founder previously said: "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

Caitlyn and Kanye have previously shared a close relationship and earlier this year, it was claimed the "Love Lockdown" hitmaker was helping the former Olympian build bridges with the Kardashian family.

A source said: "Kanye's always been a big supporter of Caitlyn and was one of the first people she told before transitioning - helping Kim to accept it and even giving Cait fashion advice.

"Kim and Caitlyn bumped into each other at a doctor's office a few months ago and ended up reconnecting and clearing the air, but tensions have still been fraught between Caitlyn and Kris, Khloe and Kourtney, so Kanye's been trying to mediate between them and help get Caitlyn back into the fold.

"He's all about spreading love and has urged Kris and the girls to open up their hearts and try to put the past behind them - if anything for Kendall and Kylie, who are stuck in the middle."

Kanye even arranged a "secret meeting" to bring them all back together.

The insider added: "Kanye's been inviting Caitlyn over to their home to hang out with the kids, and he's now arranged a secret meet-up which he's asked the rest of the family to attend. Kanye's vowed to do whatever he can to bring them all back together."